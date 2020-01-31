Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARX. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:RARX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 140,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,816. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares in the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

