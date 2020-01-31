Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK) fell 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

