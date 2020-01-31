Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.44

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 34385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Radius Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

