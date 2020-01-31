Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 70.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 72.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $7,972,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

