Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

METC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,205. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

