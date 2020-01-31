Rankingball Gold (RBG) Hits One Day Volume of $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile