Rate3 Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, FCoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. Rate3 has a total market cap of $696,607.00 and approximately $116,647.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, ABCC, HADAX, Ethfinex, FCoin, BitForex, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.