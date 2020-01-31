Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Hits $147.73 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $147.73 million and $8.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,411,935,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, IDCM, Nanex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.