Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $223.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.45. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

