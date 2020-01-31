RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.67.

ROLL stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.51. 68,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,674. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

