RDL Financial Inc. Buys 5,365 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.02. 105,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,695. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.82. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

