Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$15.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

REAL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.84. The company had a trading volume of 429,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

