Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

