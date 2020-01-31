Redburn Partners Downgrades RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Sell

Redburn Partners lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RNLSY opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

