Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of RBZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Reebonz has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reebonz stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Reebonz at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

