Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
Shares of RBZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Reebonz has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $38.90.
Reebonz Company Profile
Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.
