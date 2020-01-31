Refereum (RFR) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $263,391.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

