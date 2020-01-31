Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Update

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE RBC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.46. 522,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,767. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 162,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

