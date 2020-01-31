Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 303,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.92. 71,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.