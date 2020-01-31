Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 4,788,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

