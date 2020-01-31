Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,438,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $2,897,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

NYSE:ED traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

