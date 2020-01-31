Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 144,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.71, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

