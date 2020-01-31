Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.22. 995,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $138.13 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.