Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

