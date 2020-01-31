Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $112.48. 13,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,934. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,225,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

