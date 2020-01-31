Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:RGL traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117 ($1.54). 483,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,818. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.80. The company has a market cap of $504.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.15.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.