Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2,164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

