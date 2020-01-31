ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.53 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 19,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,470. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 35,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,878.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $489,158.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,510 shares of company stock valued at $582,219.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ReneSola by 21.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

