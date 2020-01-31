Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,088 ($53.78). 224,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,858.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,746.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

RSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.