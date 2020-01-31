Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,088 ($53.78). 224,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,858.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,746.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.
