Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.26

Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.26 and traded as low as $17.16. Renold shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.19.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

