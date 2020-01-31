Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of FRBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

