Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,354 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

