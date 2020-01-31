Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.55% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000.

FNDB traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

