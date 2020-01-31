Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 2,369 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

