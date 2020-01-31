Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,635. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.