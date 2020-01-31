Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Planning Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,635. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

