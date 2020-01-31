Retirement Planning Group Sells 3,062 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 728,960 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,457 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,887,000.

SCHC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,735. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

