Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 254 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Sonoco Products worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 153,885 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SON traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

