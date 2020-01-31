Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 232 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Illumina by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.09. 13,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average of $306.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.