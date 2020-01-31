Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 5,360 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $148,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.