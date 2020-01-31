Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 136,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.08. 1,063,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

