Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.98 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. 26,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

