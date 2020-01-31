Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.65 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $215,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 127,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,507. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

