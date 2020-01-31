Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,694,000 after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,158,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,277,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of GM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 1,272,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

