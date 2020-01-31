Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 242 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pool by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pool by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Shares of POOL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.49. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.76 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

