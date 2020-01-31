Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

RVNC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 503,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.23. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $23.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

