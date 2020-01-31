Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,136 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.09 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

