Rexnord Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $33.01. 525,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $433,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

