RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Trading 0.6% Higher

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.64 ($22.84) and last traded at €19.51 ($22.69), 117,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.40 ($22.56).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get RIB Software alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $945.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.89.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.