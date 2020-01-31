Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $17.60 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.10% of Calavo Growers worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.91. 199,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,340. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

