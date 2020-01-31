Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.00. 3,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

