Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 140,354 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,354 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $57.29. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at $39,343,135.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.